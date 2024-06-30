Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 14,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 98,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.11. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

