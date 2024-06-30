Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 154,990 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,990 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Research Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

