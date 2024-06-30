Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,904,114 shares of company stock worth $217,621,712 over the last 90 days.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

