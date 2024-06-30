Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 256.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

