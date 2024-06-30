Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 142,983 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,983 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock worth $4,522,865. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $83.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

