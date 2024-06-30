Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,791 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

UNP opened at $226.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

