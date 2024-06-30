69,240 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $10,242,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBX opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

