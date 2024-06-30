Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.18 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.