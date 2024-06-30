Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.35 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,989 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,262,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 152,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

