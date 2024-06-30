Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 494,465 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,465 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

