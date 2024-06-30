Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Lessened by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.