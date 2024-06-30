Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,198,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,761,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPH opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.