Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,961.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,040.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,759.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,625.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.