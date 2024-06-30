Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lennar by 331.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.