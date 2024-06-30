JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

NYSE:JPM opened at $202.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $580.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

