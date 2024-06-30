Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,194,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

