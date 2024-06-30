Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $670,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.