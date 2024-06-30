OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 265 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

