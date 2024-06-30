S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

