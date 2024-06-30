S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.