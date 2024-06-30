Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 840 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,140,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 112,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
