iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

