Webster Bank N. A. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 172,942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 135,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

