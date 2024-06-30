The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.