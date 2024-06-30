Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $320.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.93), with a volume of 107350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.89).

Fintel Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £322.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,428.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.78.

Get Fintel alerts:

Insider Activity at Fintel

In related news, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81), for a total value of £9,348,501 ($11,859,065.08). In other Fintel news, insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £915,000 ($1,160,725.61). Also, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £9,348,501 ($11,859,065.08). Insiders sold 3,666,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,600,100 in the last three months. 43.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.