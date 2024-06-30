Filtronic (LON:FTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91), with a volume of 1844010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

Filtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.56. The company has a market cap of £156.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

