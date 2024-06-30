British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.93 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

