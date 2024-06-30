CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CFSB opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.99.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

