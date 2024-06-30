Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAY opened at $230.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.73. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.3239 per share. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

