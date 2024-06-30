Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.
