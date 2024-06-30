Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 768377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

TXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £71.43 million, a P/E ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.74.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

