ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.60

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 39363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

ECN Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$469.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

