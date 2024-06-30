Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 37127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

