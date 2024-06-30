Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 12252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Graphite One Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.80.
Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.
About Graphite One
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graphite One
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.