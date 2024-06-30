Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 12252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

