Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 42,438 shares.The stock last traded at $55.25 and had previously closed at $55.11.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $796.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 193.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $469,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.