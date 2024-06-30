Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 152800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$35.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
