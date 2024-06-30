89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.10. 428,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,138,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get 89bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in 89bio by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $62,317,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in 89bio by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 449,262 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 193.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares during the period.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.