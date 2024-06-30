iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 578,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 319,846 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.96.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 771,522 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5,481.4% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 503,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,614,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.