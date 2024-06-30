Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 4.6%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.32. 2,460,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,413,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of research firms have commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,344. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

