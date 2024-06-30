Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,250,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 783,498 shares.The stock last traded at $53.33 and had previously closed at $52.27.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a SEC Filing?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.