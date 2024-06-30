Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,250,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 783,498 shares.The stock last traded at $53.33 and had previously closed at $52.27.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.