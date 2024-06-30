Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

