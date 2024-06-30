Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Grows By 104.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $25.36 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

