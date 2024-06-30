InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Up 107.5% in June

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 282,233 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of InFinT Acquisition stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. InFinT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.