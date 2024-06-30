Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,300 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the May 31st total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,396 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.99. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

