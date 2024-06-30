Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the May 31st total of 685,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 810,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

