Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $132.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

