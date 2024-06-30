3,880 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

