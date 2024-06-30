Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 609 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $373.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.