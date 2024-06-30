Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $15.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

