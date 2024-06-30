Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,664,000 after buying an additional 796,586 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,126,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,723.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,373,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

