Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

